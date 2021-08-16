Fight breaks out at Comerica Park as Miguel Cabrera chases HR No. 500 [Video]

Miguel Cabrera is just one home run away from No. 500 for his career and that means there will be a surge of Detroit Tigers fans coming to Comerica Park hoping to witness the big moment.

That also means that fans will be having one too many alcoholic beverages (or maybe something else) and fights are bound to happen.

Well, that is exactly what happened during a game during a recent game as a couple of guys (who obviously have not fought much in their lives) decide to throw down.

Take a look as these two dudes embarrass themselves at Comerica Park.

Nothing quite like passionate fans being passionate (via IG/jacklas0812) pic.twitter.com/oRovLzyDWh — Barstool Detroit (@BSMotorCity) August 15, 2021