Fighter KOs opponent with flying knee during weigh-in [Video]

Ok, what you are about to see is something we have never seen before.

Sure, we have seen fighters go at it during the weigh-in prior to their fight but we have never seen one fighter go at his opponent with a flying knee.

Watch as the dude in a white t-shirt and jeans KOs his opponent momentarily with a flying knee as they are about to weigh in for their fight.

Tranqui el careo en Bielorrusia. Video original: https://t.co/3ZCU6lsh3A pic.twitter.com/0kXELApVJM — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) August 29, 2021

Yeah, this is not cool at all.