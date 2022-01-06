Filip Zadina admits to being ‘pissed’ over healthy scratch

With only four goals and six assists in 32 games played, he’s not been producing at the rate that the team has expected. And in an attempt to light a fire under him, the Red Wings made him a healthy scratch during Tuesday night’s blowout victory over the San Jose Sharks.

And needless to say, Zadina wasn’t happy about the decision when he was informed.

“I was disappointed for sure and I was pissed,” Zadina explained. “But I feel better than I felt a week ago when we played those games. I’m excited to be back and get things going again.”

Zadina and the Red Wings were set to play the Anaheim Ducks tonight at Anaheim’s Honda Center, but due to COVID-19 issues within the Ducks organization, the game was re-scheduled for Sunday night.

– – Quotes via Brad Galli Link – –