Filip Zadina has found a new home after leaving Detroit Red Wings

Former Detroit Red Wings forward Filip Zadina is getting another chance in the NHL after being member of the San Jose Sharks, signing a one-year contract.

Zadina's career with Detroit never panned out

The Red Wings hoped that Zadina would become the goal-scoring forward that he was hyped to be; he even infamously promised to fill the nets of both the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators with pucks after they declined to take him with their selections before Detroit.

He missed a significant chunk of time last season after suffering a broken bone in his lower body. He's amassed only 68 points (28G, 40A) in 190 games in his NHL career.

He's now a member of the San Jose Sharks

Despite being waived, it was thought that he would come back to the team and fight to earn a spot in Training Camp. But it wouldn't be long before he'd be waived again for the purposes of having his contract terminated.

He's now found a new team willing to take a shot on him, signing a one-year deal in San Jose:

It was disappointing to see Zadina not pan out the way that we were expecting him to with the Red Wings.

We wish Zadina luck in San Jose and hope that he can jumpstart his career.