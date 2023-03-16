Merch
Filip Zadina Hurt At Morning Practice

By Chris Lavallee
This morning the Detroit Red Wings held an optional practice to get ready for Saturday's matchup against the Colorado Avalanche. Filip Zadina appeared to be shaken up and would need to be helped over to the bench and could be seen with his head down.

Filip Zadina
Via – Twitter

Filip Zadina: Key Notes

  • Red Wings play Colorado on Saturday
  • Zadina hurt at morning optional skate

This season, Zadina has already missed time with a lower-body injury but returned to the Red Wings lineup on February 9th and would play in 17 games, scoring two goals and three assists. In his career, Zadina has played in 186 games all with Detroit, and has scored 27 goals and 36 assists.

Bottom Line for Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings have dealt with a lot of injuries this season. They are currently without Michael Rasmussen who is out for the season and Robby Fabbri who suffered an injury last Wednesday in Detroit's 4-3 win over Chicago. Hopefully, it's nothing serious as the Red Wings can't afford to lose any more players as they try to keep pace in the playoff race.

