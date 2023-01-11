Final 2022 NFL Power Ranking will make Detroit Lions fans sad

The 2022 NFL regular season is a wrap and after going 8-2 in their final 10 games, our Detroit Lions finished the season with a 9-8 record. Unfortunately, nine wins were one short of what it ended up taking to earn a spot in the 2022 NFL Playoffs. Now, everybody is releasing their final 2022 NFL Power Rankings, and they may make Lions’ fans sad.

Where do the Detroit Lions rank in the Final 2022 NFL Power Rankings?

Pro Football Talk has released its final power rankings, and as you can see, the Lions are ranked No. 7. In fact, the Lions are the No. 4 ranked team in the NFC.

Here are the full rankings via Pro Football Talk:

If the Lions could have just won one more game, they would have made the NFL Playoffs, and it would not have been surprising if they made a little run.

Nation, where do you think the Lions should be in the final power rankings?