If you stayed up late on Monday night and into Tuesday morning, you got the chance to see Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow and the No. 1 LSU Tigers win convincingly over the No. 3 Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

On Tuesday morning, the final Associated Press College Football Top 25 was released and as you can see, LSU finished on top.

Here is the full Top 25.