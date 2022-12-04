College Sports

Final College Football Playoff rankings unveiled

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
Highlights
  • The 2022 championship games are in the books
  • The Final College Football Playoff Rankings have been released

Here we go!!! Championship Week is in the books and the final College Football Playoff rankings have been released. Heading into the week, the top four teams, in order, were Georgia, Michigan, TCU, and USC. But, as you probably know if you have been following along, USC was smacked by Utah on Friday night and TCU was stunned by Kansas State on Saturday, opening the door for Ohio State, who had to watch from home after they were molly-whopped by the Wolverines just over a week ago.

What are the final College Football Playoff Rankings?

Just moments ago, the final CFP top 25 was released, and as you can see below, it will be No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State and No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU in the semifinals.

Here are the full rankings: (Will be updated as released)

  1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. TCU

4. Ohio State

5. Alabama

6. Tennessee

Nation, who do you think will win the College Football Playoff Championship?

