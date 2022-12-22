Detroit Lions News

Final Detroit Lions Injury Report for Week 16 matchup vs. Panthers

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
Highlights
  • The Detroit Lions will take on the Panthers on Saturday
  • The Lions have released their final injury report

On Christmas Eve, the Detroit Lions will take on the Carolina Panthers in a game that is ultra important to both teams in terms of the 2022 NFL playoffs. With a win, the Lions would move to 8-7 on the season, and if a couple of other things go right for them, they would control their own destiny in terms of earning a playoff spot in the NFC. Just moments ago, the final Detroit Lions injury report was released for the week 16 match-up vs. the Panthers.

Just minutes ago, the final Detroit Lions injury report was released for their matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

via the Detroit Lions on Twitter.

Nation, do you think the Lions will move to 8-7 on the season with a big road win over the Panthers?

