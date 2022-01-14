Finalists announced for NFL’s Rookie of the Year award

The finalists have been announced for the NFL’s 2021 Rookie of the Year award and Detroit Lions rookie WR Amon-Ra St. Brown did not make the cut.

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Ja’Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle, Mac Jones, Najee Harris, Kyle Pitts and Micah Parsons are the finalists for this year’s award.

Though St. Brown had an outstanding year, it is not really a surprise that he is not a finalist.