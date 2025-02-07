Find Out Who DID and DID NOT Vote For Dan Campbell for NFL Coach of the Year

As the NFL Coach of the Year race came to a close, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell received significant recognition for leading his team to a franchise-record 15 wins during the 2024 season. However, despite his stellar performance, Campbell did not secure the top honor. Here's a breakdown of how the votes went and who supported Campbell.

Dan Campbell's Votes

Campbell finished second in the voting, receiving 19 first-place votes, 10 second-place votes, and 8 third-place votes. The Lions head coach earned praise from a wide array of NFL media professionals, reflecting his impact on the Lions' success and development. However, he fell short of securing the top spot, as the Minnesota Vikings' Kevin O'Connell claimed the honor.

Voter 1st Place 2nd Place 3rd Place 4th Place 5th Place Pat Kirwan Dan Campbell Sean McDermott Kevin O’Connell Andy Reid Dan Quinn Tom Silverstein Dan Campbell Kevin O’Connell Dan Quinn Sean McVay Mike Tomlin Mike Sando Kevin O’Connell Dan Campbell Andy Reid Matt LaFleur Sean McDermott Mike Jones Kevin O’Connell Dan Quinn Dan Campbell Matt LaFleur Nick Sirianni Doug Farrar Dan Campbell Kevin O’Connell Andy Reid Sean McDermott Jim Harbaugh Armando Salguero Kevin O’Connell Andy Reid Dan Campbell Sean McDermott Dan Quinn Nate Davis Dan Campbell Kevin O’Connell Dan Quinn Sean Payton Jim Harbaugh Charean Williams Dan Campbell Kevin O’Connell Sean Payton Jim Harbaugh Dan Quinn Rich Gannon Kevin O’Connell Dan Campbell Andy Reid Dan Quinn Jim Harbaugh Lindsay Jones Kevin O’Connell Dan Campbell Sean Payton Mike Tomlin Jim Harbaugh Mark Craig Kevin O’Connell Dan Quinn Dan Campbell Andy Reid Sean Payton Jarrett Bell Dan Campbell Kevin O’Connell Dan Quinn Jim Harbaugh Andy Reid Chris Simms Andy Reid Sean Payton Kevin O’Connell Dan Campbell Jim Harbaugh Laura Okmin Dan Quinn Dan Campbell Kevin O’Connell Jim Harbaugh Sean McDermott Dan Pompei Dan Campbell Kevin O’Connell Jim Harbaugh Sean Payton Dan Quinn

The Top Vote-Getters

Kevin O’Connell emerged victorious in the voting with 25 first-place votes, while Campbell received 19. The Minnesota Vikings' success, particularly after a surprising season with quarterback Sam Darnold, earned O'Connell significant praise.

Despite the Lions' strong performance, it was O'Connell’s ability to guide the Vikings to 14 wins when they were predicted to finish in last place that won him the honor. That said, when the Lions and Vikings played head to head, the Lions won BOTH games!

Bottom Line

Dan Campbell's impressive turnaround of the Detroit Lions was recognized by many, but he fell just short of the ultimate accolade in 2024. His leadership helped lead the Lions to a No. 1 seed in the NFC and a franchise-record 15 wins, but it was Kevin O'Connell's Vikings who clinched the award. Regardless, Campbell's future with the Lions looks brighter than ever, and his role in the team's success is undeniable.