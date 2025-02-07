fb
Friday, February 7, 2025
Detroit Lions

Find Out Who DID and DID NOT Vote For Dan Campbell for NFL Coach of the Year

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
As the NFL Coach of the Year race came to a close, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell received significant recognition for leading his team to a franchise-record 15 wins during the 2024 season. However, despite his stellar performance, Campbell did not secure the top honor. Here's a breakdown of how the votes went and who supported Campbell.

Dan Campbell

Dan Campbell's Votes

Campbell finished second in the voting, receiving 19 first-place votes, 10 second-place votes, and 8 third-place votes. The Lions head coach earned praise from a wide array of NFL media professionals, reflecting his impact on the Lions' success and development. However, he fell short of securing the top spot, as the Minnesota Vikings' Kevin O'Connell claimed the honor.

Voting Breakdown

Voter1st Place2nd Place3rd Place4th Place5th Place
Pat KirwanDan CampbellSean McDermottKevin O’ConnellAndy ReidDan Quinn
Tom SilversteinDan CampbellKevin O’ConnellDan QuinnSean McVayMike Tomlin
Mike SandoKevin O’ConnellDan CampbellAndy ReidMatt LaFleurSean McDermott
Mike JonesKevin O’ConnellDan QuinnDan CampbellMatt LaFleurNick Sirianni
Doug FarrarDan CampbellKevin O’ConnellAndy ReidSean McDermottJim Harbaugh
Armando SalgueroKevin O’ConnellAndy ReidDan CampbellSean McDermottDan Quinn
Nate DavisDan CampbellKevin O’ConnellDan QuinnSean PaytonJim Harbaugh
Charean WilliamsDan CampbellKevin O’ConnellSean PaytonJim HarbaughDan Quinn
Rich GannonKevin O’ConnellDan CampbellAndy ReidDan QuinnJim Harbaugh
Lindsay JonesKevin O’ConnellDan CampbellSean PaytonMike TomlinJim Harbaugh
Mark CraigKevin O’ConnellDan QuinnDan CampbellAndy ReidSean Payton
Jarrett BellDan CampbellKevin O’ConnellDan QuinnJim HarbaughAndy Reid
Chris SimmsAndy ReidSean PaytonKevin O’ConnellDan CampbellJim Harbaugh
Laura OkminDan QuinnDan CampbellKevin O’ConnellJim HarbaughSean McDermott
Dan PompeiDan CampbellKevin O’ConnellJim HarbaughSean PaytonDan Quinn

The Top Vote-Getters

Kevin O’Connell emerged victorious in the voting with 25 first-place votes, while Campbell received 19. The Minnesota Vikings' success, particularly after a surprising season with quarterback Sam Darnold, earned O'Connell significant praise.

Despite the Lions' strong performance, it was O'Connell’s ability to guide the Vikings to 14 wins when they were predicted to finish in last place that won him the honor. That said, when the Lions and Vikings played head to head, the Lions won BOTH games!

Bottom Line

Dan Campbell's impressive turnaround of the Detroit Lions was recognized by many, but he fell just short of the ultimate accolade in 2024. His leadership helped lead the Lions to a No. 1 seed in the NFC and a franchise-record 15 wins, but it was Kevin O'Connell's Vikings who clinched the award. Regardless, Campbell's future with the Lions looks brighter than ever, and his role in the team's success is undeniable.

