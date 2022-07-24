Following Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Twins, the Detroit Tigers are now 20 games below .500 for the first time this season and the fans are getting more and more upset that Al Avila is still employed by the once proud organization.

Well, one Tigers fan is trying to take matters into his own hands in order to put some pressure on owner Chris Ilitch to fire Avila, immediately.

‘Fire Al Avila Night’ to be held at Comerica Park

As you can see below, Sam Tomasi (@SamTomasi2) took to Twitter on Sunday to announce that July 26th will be “Fire Al Night” at Comerica Park.

“It’s obvious that our voices are not being heard loud enough year 7 of the rebuild, now TWENTY games below .500, we deserve better July 26th we bring our #FireAl signs, get the loud chants going and send a message in the right field seats Retweet for awareness.” Tomasi tweeted out, along with a photo of the event he is planning.

As you can see below, Tomasi is encouraging other Tigers fans sitting in sections 101-106 to “be loud” and to “bring signs” to support the cause.

it's obvious that our voices are not being heard loud enough year 7 of the rebuild, now TWENTY games below .500, we deserve better July 26th we bring our #FireAl signs, get the loud chants going and send a message in the right field seats Retweet for awareness #DetroitRoots pic.twitter.com/ttdZFzSUr5 — sam🏄‍♂️ (@SamTomasi2) July 24, 2022

Nation, let’s take this a step further and open up this invitation to anyone and everyone who will be attending the Detroit Tigers game on July 26th at Comerica Park.

Al Avila has had plenty of time to rebuild the Detroit Tigers and he has failed. It is time to move on.

