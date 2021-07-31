Fired up Dan Campbell addresses Detroit Lions fans prior to practice [Video]

On Saturday, prior to the Detroit Lions first training practice in front of the fans, new head coach Dan Campbell grabbed a mic and addressed those in attendance and all of the Lions fans at home.

As Campbell came out, the crowd cheered loudly.

Campbell noted that he feels like he has many of the right players in place and that the goal is to go into the fourth quarter with a chance to win the game.

Here is the video courtesy of @PrideOf Detroit on Twitter.

Dan Campbell addressing the season ticket holders. pic.twitter.com/MijU7kK8Ji — Pride of Detroit (@PrideOfDetroit) July 31, 2021