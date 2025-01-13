fb
Monday, January 13, 2025
Detroit Lions

Fired Up Dan Campbell Drops F-Bomb When Asked Question About Expectations [Video]

By W.G. Brady
0

As the Detroit Lions begin their journey to Super Bowl LIX, head coach Dan Campbell is as fired up as ever, and he's not afraid to show it. With the Lions securing the No. 1 seed in the NFC and earning a first-round bye, the pressure is on to make a deep playoff run. But Campbell, who has been through the ups and downs of this franchise, isn’t letting the expectations weigh on him.

When asked about the pressure that comes with being the top seed, Campbell made it clear that he isn’t fazed.

“We’ve had attention for four years here,” Campbell said. “There’s been more stuff that’s been made out, that’s been built one way. We’ve been so good, we’ve been so bad. We were a laughingstock, now we’re great. And it’s been this rollercoaster of up and downs, and it’s the next week of it. This is nothing new that we’re in. This is nothing new for me, for the coaches, for the players. We’re in the middle of the circus, man, and it’s about time to perform.”

Dan Campbell

No Room for “What-Ifs”

When asked about the added weight of expectations, Campbell didn’t flinch. “I don’t think about, ‘Man, we’re the one seed, so if you guys don’t succeed, then —' I never think like that,” he said. “I don’t know, to me, I look at it as like — I know how who we are. I know what we’re about. I know how we have to prepare. I respect the opponent, and now it’s time to go to work.”

Campbell was quick to emphasize that he wasn’t worried about potential failure or the pressure of the situation. “The what ifs, like f**k man, I couldn’t sleep at night if I lived that way. There’s no freakin’ way,” he added, making it clear that he’s focused on the task at hand. “We’re the one seed, we earned the one seed. We’ve got a good opponent coming in, and we’re gonna be ready to play.”

Click Below to watch Campbell drop an F-Bomb!

Focus on the Task at Hand

For Campbell, it’s all about staying in the moment and focusing on the game ahead. “Everything’s about this game right now,” he said. “I’ve said it before, I’ve been to a Super Bowl and I’ve lost it. It stings. It’s about this week. We’ve got to find a way to win this game, this week.”

For Lions fans, it’s clear: Campbell is ready for the challenge. The journey to New Orleans begins now, and with Campbell’s intensity and commitment, the Lions are set to make the most of this opportunity.

Dan Campbell's Focused Approach to Playoff Success

Campbell’s no-nonsense attitude is exactly what this team needs as they take on the challenge of their first real Super Bowl run. He’s embracing the pressure, and with a first-round bye, the Lions are more than ready to take it to the next level.

It’s time for Campbell and his team to prove that they’re ready to perform at the highest level, and with a coach as fired up as he is, there’s no telling how far this Lions team can go.

