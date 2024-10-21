FIRED UP Dan Campbell Gives Locker Room Speech Following Win Over Vikings [Video]

After the Detroit Lions pulled off a thrilling 31-29 victory over the Minnesota Vikings, head coach Dan Campbell was FIRED UP in the locker room. Campbell, who is known for his passionate speeches, handed out game balls to rookie kicker Jake Bates, who nailed the game-winning field goal, and running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who broke off a highlight-reel 45-yard touchdown run.

The Lions continue their impressive 2024 campaign, improving to 5-1 and solidifying their spot atop the NFC North. With Campbell’s leadership and the clutch performances of Bates and Gibbs, the Lions are proving to be a force this season. Check out the video below of Campbell’s post-game speech, where he praises his team’s resilience and passion in a critical divisional victory!