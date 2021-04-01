First game of 2021 MLB season canceled due to COVID issues

Sharing is caring!

Welp, we all knew it would eventually happen but the hope was that we would get through Opening Day without any COVID cancellations.

Unfortunately, that is not the case as Buster Olney of ESPN is reporting that Thursday night’s Opening Day matchup between the New York Mets and Washington Nationals has been postponed due to COVID issues.

Let’s hope this is not an everyday thing but it sure seems like it could be another interesting COVID-laced season.

The Mets-Nationals game tonight is being postponed, re COVID issues. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) April 1, 2021