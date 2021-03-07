First images emerge of former Detroit Pistons F Blake Griffin in his new uniform

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Pistons officially parted ways with veteran forward Blake Griffin earlier in the week, coming to a contractual buyout and making him an unrestricted free-agent.

Griffin has now found himself a new home, inking a deal with the Brooklyn Nets. He’ll be teaming up with the likes of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in hopes of winning his first career title.

And thanks to some nifty online graphics, we can see how Griffin will look in his new digs.

Via ClutchPoints and Bleacher Report:





Will Griffin be able to help bring Brooklyn the elusive NBA title?