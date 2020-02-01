First known Kobe Bryant tribute for Super Bowl LIV revealed

On Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will square off in Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

That being said, what happened a week earlier involving Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others is very fresh on our minds.

The NFL has already said it will be doing something to honor Kobe and the rest of those who died in last Sunday’s helicopter crash, but you can bet some of the players will also be doing their own tribute.

The first known tribute, according to Adam Schefter, was revealed on Saturday when 49ers receiver Emmanuel Sanders tweeted out the cleats he will be wearing.

The first known Kobe tribute for Super Bowl LIV. https://t.co/dGGpyCYvHi — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 1, 2020

Rest In Peace.