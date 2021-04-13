First look at Anthony Mantha in his new uniform

Sharing is caring!

Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman pulled off a big move this afternoon, sending talented yet underachieving forward Anthony Mantha to the Washington Capitals in a massive haul that includes a bevy of draft capital they’ll be using to build for the future.

Mantha now joins a playoff-bound Capitals team that still has most of their key pieces from their historic 2018 Stanley Cup-winning run.

He hit the ice for practice with his new team this afternoon, and has his new team photo in the books as well as his new uniform number.

Anthony Mantha will wear 3️⃣9️⃣ with the Washington Capitals.#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/mDul5Xrokp — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 12, 2021

New Capitals forward Anthony Mantha working with second power play unit pic.twitter.com/4TWHXGVtn4 — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) April 13, 2021