First look at Anthony Mantha in his new uniform

Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman pulled off a big move this afternoon, sending talented yet underachieving forward Anthony Mantha to the Washington Capitals in a massive haul that includes a bevy of draft capital they’ll be using to build for the future.

Mantha now joins a playoff-bound Capitals team that still has most of their key pieces from their historic 2018 Stanley Cup-winning run.

He hit the ice for practice with his new team this afternoon, and has his new team photo in the books as well as his new uniform number.

