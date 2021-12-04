First look at field for Big Ten Championship Game is glorious for Michigan fans [Photo]

It has been a long time coming but the University of Michigan is finally in the Big Ten Championship Game.
On Saturday night, the Wolverines will take on the Iowa Hawkeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium and if they win, they will move on to the College Football Playoff.
On Friday, the Big Ten gave the first look at the field for the big game, and seeing Michigan in one of the end zones is absolute perfection for Wolverines’ fans.
The stage is set. #B1GFCG pic.twitter.com/XkgfOu6YHW
— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 3, 2021