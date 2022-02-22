in General Topic

First look at Shea Patterson in a Michigan Panthers uniform

10 Views 3 Votes

Here is a first look at what Shea Patterson will look like in a Michigan Panthers uniform.

FROM EARLIER:

The pick is in!

With the first pick in the 2022 USFL Draft, the Michigan Panthers have selected QB Shea Patterson.

As you probably know, Patterson played is college football for Jim Harbaugh at the University of Michigan.

Here is the moment that NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski announced that Patterson was the No. 1 pick.

 

What do you think?

3 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Michigan Panthers select former Michigan QB Shea Patterson with No. 1 overall pick in USFL Draft