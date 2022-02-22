First look at Shea Patterson in a Michigan Panthers uniform

Here is a first look at what Shea Patterson will look like in a Michigan Panthers uniform.

The pick is in!

With the first pick in the 2022 USFL Draft, the Michigan Panthers have selected QB Shea Patterson.

As you probably know, Patterson played is college football for Jim Harbaugh at the University of Michigan.

Here is the moment that NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski announced that Patterson was the No. 1 pick.

Welcome back to Michigan, @SheaPatterson_1. See the moment @keselowski announced the first overall pick in the #USFLDraft 🐾 pic.twitter.com/mUsRySxAHw — USFL (@USFL) February 23, 2022