First NBA player to test positive for coronavirus recently played in Detroit

On Wednesday night, news broke that Utah Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus, causing the game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder to be postponed.

Moments later, the NBA made an announcement that the season was being suspended following the conclusion of Wednesday’s games.

This past Saturday, Gobert and the Jazz were in Detroit to take on the Pistons at Little Caesars arena and now the Pistons — and any teams who have recently played against the Jazz– have been directed to self-quarantine.

It will be interesting to see if this self-quarantine makes it to the Detroit Red Wings as they also play at Little Caesars Arena.