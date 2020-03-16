First NFL free agent quarterback domino may be about to fall

It sounds like we are close to the first NFL free agent quarterback domino falling.

According to a report from Mike Garafolo, the Las Vegas Raiders are trying to get a deal done with former Tennessee Titans QB Marcus Mariota.

The #Raiders are pushing to close out a deal with QB Marcus Mariota, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Mike Mayock's No. 1-ranked QB in his @nflnetwork coverage leading up to the 2015 Draft could soon be on his roster. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 17, 2020

- Advertisement -

Mariota was originally selected second overall by the Titans in the 2015 NFL Draft.

- Advertisement -

In 5 seasons in Tennessee, Mariota completed 62.9% of his passes for 13,207 yards and 76 touchdowns to go along with 44 interceptions.