Flashback: Al Kaline’s 3,000th career hit (VIDEO)

As the tributes continue to pour in for the late Detroit Tigers legend Al Kaline, we’re all remembering (or for those of us who were born after his time, watching) the countless highlights he provided during his two-plus decades in the Motor City.

Let’s throw it back to September of 1974 when the Tigers paid a visit to the Baltimore Orioles when “Mr. Tiger” clawed his way into the record books.

Kaline hit a double in the fourth inning to become the twelfth player in major league history with three-thousand hits:

Who remembers seeing this live?