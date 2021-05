Sharing is caring!

There were few more feared players in NHL history than Bob Probert. The legendary enforcer made his points known to the opposition through the use of his fists, and quickly gained a reputation of being one of hockey’s toughest players.

Let’s throw it back to the documentary “The Last Gladiators”, during which Probert describes his role as an enforcer on the ice and everything that the role entailed:

We miss you, Probie!