Only one player in Detroit Tigers history blasted a home run over the left field roof at Tiger Stadium, and that was Cecil Fielder.

During a 1990 game against the Oakland Athletics, Fielder launched an absolute bomb off pitcher Dave Stewart that ended up on the street outside the venue:

The hit was the 41st long ball of the year for Fielder, who would finish with 51 home runs and 132 RBI, both best in the big leagues.