Detroit Lions News

Flashback: Danny Amendola has message for those thinking Detroit Lions will go 3-13

By Arnold Powell

Detroit Lions News

Flashback: Danny Amendola has message for those thinking Detroit Lions will go 3-13

*Originally published prior to the 2019 season. Technically, Amendola was right, the Lions finished slightly better than 3-13! As the...
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings honor Valtteri Filppula for playing in 1,000th game

Detroit Red Wings forward Valtterri Filppula debuted for the team back in December of 2005, and his career has...
Detroit Pistons News

Derrick Rose once again asserts he wants to stay with Detroit Pistons

The NBA Trade Deadline is fast approaching later this week (Feb. 6), and the Detroit Pistons are quickly falling...
Arnold Powell

*Originally published prior to the 2019 season. Technically, Amendola was right, the Lions finished slightly better than 3-13!

As the 2019 NFL season approaches, it seems like more and more national writers (along with some fans) are picking the Detroit Lions to be one of the worst teams in the league.

In fact, Nate Davis of USA Today Sports predicts the Lions will finish the 2019 season with a 3-13 record, which is tied for the worst in the league.

On Thursday, the Lions opened training camp and receiver Danny Amendola was asked what he thought about those who think they will finish 3-13.

It’s safe to say the haters are not bothering Amendola!

