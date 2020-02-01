Flashback: Danny Amendola has message for those thinking Detroit Lions will go 3-13

*Originally published prior to the 2019 season. Technically, Amendola was right, the Lions finished slightly better than 3-13!

As the 2019 NFL season approaches, it seems like more and more national writers (along with some fans) are picking the Detroit Lions to be one of the worst teams in the league.

In fact, Nate Davis of USA Today Sports predicts the Lions will finish the 2019 season with a 3-13 record, which is tied for the worst in the league.

On Thursday, the Lions opened training camp and receiver Danny Amendola was asked what he thought about those who think they will finish 3-13.

It’s safe to say the haters are not bothering Amendola!

Danny Amendola on those who believe the Lions will be 3-13 this season… pic.twitter.com/GkmJBuPP0o — Jeff Riger (@riger1984) July 25, 2019

