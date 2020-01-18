37.5 F
Detroit Lions News

Flashback: Detroit Lions CB Darius Slay trolls Steelers WR Antonio Brown

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

When the Detroit Lions hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football back in 2017, they certainly had their chances to come up with a huge win to move to 4-3 on the season. Unfortunately, when all was said and done, it was the Steelers who had the last laugh as they held on for a 20-15 victory over the Lions in front of a sold-out Ford Field.

But, the Lions did have at least one chuckle along the way.

Watch as Steelers All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown starts celebrating after he believes he scored a touchdown, only to have Lions cornerback Darius Slay inform him that there was a flag on the play and the TD did not count. We can only imagine what trash Slay was talking during this exchange!

