Flashback: Detroit Lions draft Matthew Stafford #1 overall in 2009

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is trending in the news this morning, and while speculation remains rampant as to his future in the Motor City, let’s take a look back at how it all began.

He was drafted by the Lions as the first overall draft pick in the 2009 NFL Draft out of Georgia, and signed a six year deal worth a reported $41.7 million before ever taking a snap at the professional level.

What do you remember about this draft, and is this how you foresaw his career path going?