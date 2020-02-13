29.5 F
Detroit Lions News

Flashback: Detroit Lions draft Matthew Stafford #1 overall in 2009

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is trending in the news this morning, and while speculation remains rampant as to his future in the Motor City, let’s take a look back at how it all began.

He was drafted by the Lions as the first overall draft pick in the 2009 NFL Draft out of Georgia, and signed a six year deal worth a reported $41.7 million before ever taking a snap at the professional level.

What do you remember about this draft, and is this how you foresaw his career path going?

