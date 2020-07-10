41.2 F
Flashback: Detroit Tigers’ Al Kaline blasts go-ahead home run in 11th inning of Game 1 of ’72 ALCS (VIDEO)

Detroit Tigers News
Updated:
By Michael Whitaker

Simply put, Al Kaline was not only “Mr. Tiger”, but one of the greatest players to ever pick up a bat in Major League history! The memories he provided for Motor City baseball fans will never be forgotten, just like the one below.

Let’s throw it back to Game 1 of the 1972 ALCS, where in the 11th inning, Kaline blasted a home run to give Detroit the lead over the Oakland Athletics:

Though Oakland would unfortunately come back to win the game and series, it’s moments like this that endeared Kaline to the hearts of Tigers fans everywhere!

