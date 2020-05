Former Detroit Tigers outfielder Magglio Ordonez holds a special place in the hearts of fans everywhere for the legendary home run he blasted to propel them to the World Series in 2006.

After a 15 year career and .309 batting average, he decided to retire in 2011. He hit the final home run of his career on September 1 against the Kansas City Royals:

We sure miss Magglio wearing the Old English D!