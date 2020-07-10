41.2 F
Flashback: Detroit’s Darryl Bootland fights Toronto’s Darcy Tucker, then mocks him from penalty box (VIDEO)

Detroit Red Wings News
Updated:
By Michael Whitaker

Former Detroit Red Wings forward Darryl Bootland sure knew how to rack up the penalty minutes. After all, he compiled nearly 1,000 in three years with the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

He didn’t see too much time in the NHL, but when he did, he was mostly in the box.

Let’s throw it back to October of 2003, when he went head to head with notorious Toronto Maple Leafs pest Darcy Tucker in a bout that would then carry over to the box:

It’s safe to say that Bootland had just about enough of Tucker’s notorious yapping!

