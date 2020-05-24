Flashback: Kris Draper scores winner at Alumni Game after scuffle (VIDEO)

Usually, an alumni game between two teams features friendly competition, but former Detroit Red Wings and Toronto Maple Leafs forwards Kris Draper and Gary Roberts must not have gotten the memo!

The two veteran NHL forwards nearly got into a scuffle in the Alumni matchup between the Red Wings and Maple Leafs prior to the 2014 Winter Classic and had to be separated by teammates. And it wasn’t just for show – it was for real.

“It wasn’t fake, I can tell you,” Draper said. “We just had an exchange. It’s kind of who we are. I know it’s who he is. You have that intensity and that kind of competitiveness, and we don’t get enough of that when you walk away from the game.

“You just don’t have that fire and passion and it kicks in a little bit. Those guys (Toronto), they came back and were flying in the third period. You want to respond well.”

Later on, for good measure, Draper scored the game winner!

