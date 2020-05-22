41.2 F
Flashback: Kwame Kilpatrick’s poorly-received speech at the Red Wings 2008 Stanley Cup parade (VIDEO)

While nothing has yet been confirmed, there have been rumors swirling around today regarding a potential early release for disgraced former mayor of Detroit Kwame Kilpatrick, who has served only a quarter of his 28 year sentence for his role in the corruption scandal that brought down his mayorship.

But as we await the final word on his status, let’s throw it back to his ill-received appearance at the championship parade for the Detroit Red Wings in 2008, where even a promise of buying beer didn’t appease the crowd.

How many of you were at the ’08 parade?

By Michael Whitaker

