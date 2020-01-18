Flashback: Matthew Stafford Mic’d Up vs. Browns: ‘One F***ing heartbeat!’

[Originally published on 11/15/17]

It was not easy but when all was said and done, the Detroit Lions handled their business by defeated the Cleveland Browns 38-24 at Ford Field.

After a slow start, Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford turned on the heat and at the end of the day, he had completed 17 of 26 passes for 249 yards and three touchdowns.

If you have seen any of the Stafford ‘Mic’d Up’ videos, you have probably been just as entertained as we have. Luckily for all of us, the Lions signal-caller was mic’d up again against the Browns. It is a joy to listen to Stafford run the show on the football field, there is no question about it that he is the leader of the Lions.