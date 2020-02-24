Flashback: Mike Green nets hat trick in Red Wings 2016 home opener

The Detroit Red Wings bid goodbye to defenseman Mike Green early this morning, sending the veteran defenseman to the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for a conditional draft pick as well as Kyle Brodziak‘s contract.

The Red Wings initially inked Green in the summer of 2015 after he spent several years suiting up for the Washington Capitals.

Let’s throw it back to the final home opener at Joe Louis Arena in 2016 vs. the Ottawa Senators, where Green picked up his first career hat trick.