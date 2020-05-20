Flashback: New Jersey Devils assistant Robbie Ftorek throws bench onto ice at Joe Louis Arena (VIDEO)

There are times in the course of a season when a coach will get extremely frustrated and angry, and then there are times like this.

The New Jersey Devils paid a visit to Joe Louis Arena on January 29, 2000 and Devils assistant coach Robbie Ftorek absolutely lost it following what he thought was a miscarriage of justice.

Devils forward Jay Pandolfo took a hit that Ftorek thought should have been penalized, but instead, the play continued and directly resulted in a goal from Red Wings forward Kirk Maltby.

Incensed, Ftorek not only screamed at the officials, but then proceeded to chuck a portion of the team bench onto the ice. The officials weren’t amused, and promptly tossed him from the contest. The NHL would later suspend Ftorek for a game.