Flashback: Nicholas Castellanos takes shot at Detroit Tigers’ fans

*Originally published on Aug. 21, 2019.

During his time with the Detroit Tigers, Nicholas Castellanos slowly emerged as an above-average offensive player, while he left much to be desired when it came to fielding.

Because he was a defensive liability, Castellanos was never really loved by the majority of Tigers’ fans, despite being one of the better players on the team.

At the MLB trade deadline this season, Castellanos was traded to the Chicago Cubs for pitching prospects Paul Richan and Alex Lange.

So far, the change of scenery has been a welcome one to Castellanos as he is batting .348 with six home runs and eight RBIs in 17 games while posting an astronomic 1.102 OPS.

Castellanos was recently asked about the difference between Comerica Park and Wrigley Field and he used it as an opportunity to take a shot at Tigers’ fans.

“I mean, I remember we were getting our butts kicked one of the games at home, we were down by 10. It seemed like nobody left. Where you know at Comerica Park it would be empty,” Castellanos said.

*If the video does not load, please click here.

Castellanos on Wrigley vs. Comerica: pic.twitter.com/TlvPMxyP84 — Mark Gonzales (@MDGonzales) August 20, 2019

Nation, what do you think about Castellanos comments. Whether or not they are true, does it seem like Nicholas has beef with the Tigers and their fans?