Monday, January 20, 2020
Flashback: Patrick Mahomes thanks Detroit Tigers for drafting him

By Don Drysdale

Flashback: Patrick Mahomes thanks Detroit Tigers for drafting him

As you have probably heard, Patrick Mahomes was a pretty darn good baseball player back in the day. http://gty.im/1154485211 In fact,...
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

As you have probably heard, Patrick Mahomes was a pretty darn good baseball player back in the day.

In fact, he was so good that he was selected by the Detroit Tigers in the 37th round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

Back in September, Mahomes thanked the Tigers for drafting him, even though they knew he was going to play football in college.

As we noted last night, the Tigers have now drafted more starting Super Bowl quarterbacks than the Detroit Lions have!

I think it is safe to say that Mahomes made the correct decision.

