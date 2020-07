It was an official end of an era this morning with the implosion of The Palace of Auburn Hills, which provided countless sports and entertainment memories for the Motor City since the venue’s opening in 1988.

Let’s throw it back to the very first Detroit Pistons game at the legendary arena, a 94-85 win over the expansion Charlotte Hornets in front of a sellout crowd of 21,454.

Adrian Dantley led Detroit scorers with 18 points, while Isiah Thomas added 15.