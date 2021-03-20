Flashback – Red Wings and Blackhawks engage in multiple fights at Chicago Stadium [VIDEO]

Sharing is caring!

It’s no secret that the Original 6 squads of the Detroit Red Wings and Chicago Blackhawks have a historic rivalry.

And prior to their days as Central Division rivals, they were both in the famed “Chuck” Norris Division, where they saw plenty of one another.

Let’s throw it back to March of 1988 during a matchup at historic Chicago Stadium. The game featured 50 penalty minutes thanks to fighting alone, with multiple bouts breaking out throughout regulation.

Among the Red Wings players to drop the gloves were Gerard Gallant, Rick Zombo, Steve Chiasson, Mel Bridgman, and of course Bob Probert.

<noscript><iframe title="Red Wings - Blackhawks fights 3/6/88" width="990" height="743" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/iuXzW08ijBA?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>