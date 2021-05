Sharing is caring!

Detroit Red Wings legendary captain Steve Yzerman could drop the gloves when the occasion called for it!

Let’s throw it back to January of 1993 when the St. Louis Blues rolled into town for a matchup against the Red Wings at Joe Louis Arena. Yzerman got tangled up with Blues forward Ron Sutter after a face-off, at which point The Captain decided that he’d had enough of his opponent’s nonsense:

Those were the days, eh? Who was at a Red Wings game that featured Yzerman dropping the mitts?