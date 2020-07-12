41.2 F
Detroit
Sunday, July 12, 2020
type here...

Flashback: Red Wings’ Daniel Alfredsson picks up own teeth off the ice (VIDEO)

Detroit Red Wings NewsVideos
Updated:
By Michael Whitaker

Hockey players are definitely known for their toughness and willingness to play through injury.

Of course, a rather common injury in hockey is the loss of one’s teeth. Former Detroit Red Wings forward Daniel Alfredsson found that out firsthand during a 2013 matchup against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center after taking a high stick to the face:

Alfie was no worse for wear after that!

Alfredsson is one of the most legendary Swedish forwards to ever lace up the skates, having carved out a Hall of Fame career with the Ottawa Senators before spending his last NHL year with Detroit in 2013-14.

- Advertisement -
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Latest news

Detroit Red Wings News

Flashback: Red Wings’ Daniel Alfredsson picks up own teeth off the ice (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
Hockey players are definitely known for their toughness and willingness to play through injury. Of course, a rather common injury in hockey is the loss...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers’ Niko Goodrum blasts HR (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit, we have lift off! Detroit Tigers infielder Niko Goodrum absolutely crushed the ball this afternoon at Comerica Park in the bottom of the...
Read more
College Sports

Michigan State Spartans to meet with 4-Star James Graham III Monday

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Michigan State Spartans have already landed Max Christie and Emoni Bates, and now they're looking ahead to another potential strong recruit. According to Jake...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

ESPN suspends NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski following profane email to senator

Don Drysdale - 0
According to reports, ESPN has suspended NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski after it was found that he sent a profane email response to Senator Josh...
Read more

Related news

Detroit Lions News

Top Matthew Stafford moments of all-time [Video]

Arnold Powell - 0
There is no question about it that Matthew Stafford of the Detroit Lions, in terms of pure ability, is one of the top quarterbacks...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers’ Niko Goodrum blasts HR (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit, we have lift off! Detroit Tigers infielder Niko Goodrum absolutely crushed the ball this afternoon at Comerica Park in the bottom of the...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

DSN’s countdown of the most random Detroit Red Wings: No. 3 (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Red Wings have featured not only some of the National Hockey League's greatest teams in history, but also some of the greatest...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings’ Filip Zadina ready for next step

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Red Wings drafted forward Filip Zadina with the 6th overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft with the hopes that he'd be...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.