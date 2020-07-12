Flashback: Red Wings’ Daniel Alfredsson picks up own teeth off the ice (VIDEO)

Hockey players are definitely known for their toughness and willingness to play through injury.

Of course, a rather common injury in hockey is the loss of one’s teeth. Former Detroit Red Wings forward Daniel Alfredsson found that out firsthand during a 2013 matchup against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center after taking a high stick to the face:

Alfie was no worse for wear after that!

Alfredsson is one of the most legendary Swedish forwards to ever lace up the skates, having carved out a Hall of Fame career with the Ottawa Senators before spending his last NHL year with Detroit in 2013-14.