Flashback: Red Wings defenseman Jiri Fischer collapses on bench

Tonight’s scary news of St. Louis Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester collapsing on the bench instantly brought back memories of a frightening incident that took place in the Motor City back during the 2005-06 season.

Defenseman Jiri Fischer collapsed on the Detroit Red Wings bench at Joe Louis Arena during the first period of a matchup against the Nashville Predators on November 21, 2005. He was unconscious for six minutes and was resuscitated by CPR and an AED device. The game was postponed.

Thankfully, Fischer is alive and well to talk about the incident today. We continue to send our best wishes and prayers to Bouwmeester.