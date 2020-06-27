41.2 F
Flashback: Red Wings' Filip Hronek brawls with Florida's Vincent Trocheck (VIDEO)

By Michael Whitaker

There wasn’t too much that went right for the Detroit Red Wings in the 2019-20 NHL Season, but you can’t include the play of defenseman Filip Hronek in that category.

The young Czech defenseman proved himself worthy of being a full-time player, and demonstrated abilities to Detroit’s management that has them thinking of him as a long-term part of the team’s future.

Of course, he wasn’t afraid to get physical, either. Florida Panthers forward Vincent Trocheck found that out first hand during a matchup at Little Caesars Arena this past January:

Detroit Tigers News

Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire discusses whether he'll wear a mask in the dugout

Michael Whitaker
Baseball fans got the news they'd been waiting for earlier in the week with the official announcement that the 2020 season will be played....
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Game of the Day: Detroit Tigers earn walk-off win over Boston in 2012 Home Opener (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker
Our Game of the Day series continues by throwing it back to Opening Day of the magical 2012 season that saw the Detroit Tigers...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

2 potential wildcard 2020 Draft choices for Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman

Michael Whitaker
The Detroit Red Wings got the unfortunate news late last night, learning that they inexplicably dropped to 4th in the 2020 NHL Draft while...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Chart shows Detroit Red Wings Draft Lottery (un)luck since 2016

Don Drysdale
Well, it happened again. On Friday night, the 2020 NHL Draft lottery was held and not surprisingly, the Detroit Red Wings were the big losers....
Read more

