Flashback: Red Wings’ Filip Hronek brawls with Florida’s Vincent Trocheck (VIDEO)

There wasn’t too much that went right for the Detroit Red Wings in the 2019-20 NHL Season, but you can’t include the play of defenseman Filip Hronek in that category.
The young Czech defenseman proved himself worthy of being a full-time player, and demonstrated abilities to Detroit’s management that has them thinking of him as a long-term part of the team’s future.
Of course, he wasn’t afraid to get physical, either. Florida Panthers forward Vincent Trocheck found that out first hand during a matchup at Little Caesars Arena this past January: