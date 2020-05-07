Flashback: Red Wings’ Johan Franzen goes beast-mode, scores four goals vs. Sharks (VIDEO)

May 6, 2010 was a day in Detroit Red Wings playoff history that will rank among the great games in postseason history – not just for Detroit, but in the entire National Hockey League.

Forward Johan Franzen added to his reputation of being a playoff menace by scoring four goals in Game 4 of the 2010 Western Conference Semi-Finals against the San Jose Sharks.

In fact, it appeared that he hit the mark in the 1st period alone before Detroit’s second goal was later credited to Todd Bertuzzi.

The 7-1 win staved off elimination for Detroit, who would unfortunately be bounced in the next game in San Jose.