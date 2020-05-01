Flashback: Red Wings’ Johan Franzen scores playoff hat trick vs. Avalanche (VIDEO)

There were some legendary playoff battles between the Detroit Red Wings and Colorado Avalanche, but the most recent and final edition was no contest at all. Detroit swept Colorado en route to the Western Conference Finals and eventually, the 2008 Stanley Cup title.

But what people will remember most about that series is the play of forward Johan Franzen, who outscored the entire Avalanche team by himself with a whopping nine goals in the series.

Let’s throw it back to Game 2, where he netted three goals to give Detroit a 2-0 series lead: