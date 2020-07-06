Flashback: Red Wings’ Sergei Fedorov humiliates St. Louis Blues (VIDEO)

There were few players in NHL history as electric as former Detroit Red Wings forward Sergei Fedorov. Easily one of the greatest Russian players of all time, Fedorov defected to Detroit from the Soviet Union and carved out a memorable, Hall of Fame NHL career with three Stanley Cup titles as well as multiple personal accolades.

Let’s throw it back to 1995, just one year removed from being awarded the Hart Trophy as the NHL’s most valuable player during the regular season. The St. Louis Blues got a first-hand demonstration of Fedorov’s abilities: