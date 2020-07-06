41.2 F
Detroit
Monday, July 6, 2020
type here...

Flashback: Red Wings’ Sergei Fedorov humiliates St. Louis Blues (VIDEO)

Detroit Red Wings NewsVideos
Updated:
By Michael Whitaker

There were few players in NHL history as electric as former Detroit Red Wings forward Sergei Fedorov. Easily one of the greatest Russian players of all time, Fedorov defected to Detroit from the Soviet Union and carved out a memorable, Hall of Fame NHL career with three Stanley Cup titles as well as multiple personal accolades.

Let’s throw it back to 1995, just one year removed from being awarded the Hart Trophy as the NHL’s most valuable player during the regular season. The St. Louis Blues got a first-hand demonstration of Fedorov’s abilities:

- Advertisement -
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Latest news

Detroit Red Wings News

OTD: Detroit Red Wings sign goaltender Ken Holland

Don Drysdale - 0
On this day back in 1983, the Detroit Red Wings signed goaltender Ken Holland. Holland ended up playing in just three games for Detroit. In...
Read more
- Advertisement -
College Sports

Latest mock draft predicts future for Pistons, two MSU players

Michael Whitaker - 0
The 2020 NBA Draft has been pushed back to October 16 thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic that caused the pausing of the 2019-20 season...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Flashback: Red Wings’ Sergei Fedorov humiliates St. Louis Blues (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
There were few players in NHL history as electric as former Detroit Red Wings forward Sergei Fedorov. Easily one of the greatest Russian players...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Could Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford opt-out of the 2020 season?

Arnold Powell - 0
This is a question that I never thought I would have to ask but it has been weighing on my mind for some time...
Read more

Related news

Detroit Red Wings News

OTD: Detroit Red Wings sign goaltender Ken Holland

Don Drysdale - 0
On this day back in 1983, the Detroit Red Wings signed goaltender Ken Holland. Holland ended up playing in just three games for Detroit. In...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Bob Probert’s quickest KO comes after Michel Petit took cheap shot on Steve Yzerman [Video]

Don Drysdale - 0
Jan. 13, 1988 During his NHL career, former Detroit Red Wings enforcer had plenty of knockouts. But none came quicker than when he KO'd Michel...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Draftsite.com NHL Mock Draft predicts Red Wings to think offense with 4th pick

Michael Whitaker - 0
In case you've been living under a rock, you've no doubt heard the unfortunate news that the Detroit Red Wings won't be selecting 1st...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Sights and sounds of Detroit Tigers summer camp (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Tigers have been taking the field at Comerica Park the past few days for their summer Training Camp in anticipation of the...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.