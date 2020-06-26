Flashback: Red Wings’ Sergei Fedorov teaches Wayne Gretzky about defense (VIDEO)

Detroit Red Wings forward Sergei Fedorov was one of the most dynamic players in NHL history, and also one of the most prolific scorers.

But he had another element to his game that so many forwards during his time didn’t take too seriously – the defensive side of the puck.

Fedorov not only excelled at forechecking, but even spent several stints as a defenseman under head coach Scotty Bowman.

Let’s throw it back to Game 7 of the 1996 Western Conference Semi-Finals against the St. Louis Blues, when the game’s best all-time player was taught a first hand lesson in forechecking by Fedorov:

This was Wayne Gretzky‘s final game with the St. Louis Blues before he would wind down his career with the New York Rangers. Of course, Gretzky would also have his