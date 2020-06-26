41.2 F
Detroit
Friday, June 26, 2020
type here...

Flashback: Red Wings’ Sergei Fedorov teaches Wayne Gretzky about defense (VIDEO)

Detroit Red Wings NewsVideos
Updated:
By Michael Whitaker

Detroit Red Wings forward Sergei Fedorov was one of the most dynamic players in NHL history, and also one of the most prolific scorers.

But he had another element to his game that so many forwards during his time didn’t take too seriously – the defensive side of the puck.

Fedorov not only excelled at forechecking, but even spent several stints as a defenseman under head coach Scotty Bowman.

Let’s throw it back to Game 7 of the 1996 Western Conference Semi-Finals against the St. Louis Blues, when the game’s best all-time player was taught a first hand lesson in forechecking by Fedorov:

This was Wayne Gretzky‘s final game with the St. Louis Blues before he would wind down his career with the New York Rangers. Of course, Gretzky would also have his

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Latest news

Detroit Pistons News

Detroit Pistons newest C Justin Patton puts up 45 pts, 13 rebs, 9 assists, 6 blks [Video]

Don Drysdale - 0
On Friday, the Detroit Pistons signed former Chicago Bulls 1st Round pick (No. 16 overall) Justin Patton. The terms of the contract have not...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Detroit Pistons News

Report: Detroit Pistons new GM Troy Weaver makes first roster move, signs C Justin Patton

Don Drysdale - 0
According to reports, new Detroit Pistons GM Troy Weaver has made his first roster move since taking the job. Rod Beard of the Detroit News...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Flashback: Red Wings’ Sergei Fedorov teaches Wayne Gretzky about defense (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Red Wings forward Sergei Fedorov was one of the most dynamic players in NHL history, and also one of the most prolific scorers....
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Top 10 worst Detroit sports moments of the last decade

Arnold Powell - 0
As Detroit Sports fans, we have had some absolutely amazing moments throughout the years. That being said, for every great moment, it seems like...
Read more

Related news

Detroit Pistons News

Detroit Pistons newest C Justin Patton puts up 45 pts, 13 rebs, 9 assists, 6 blks [Video]

Don Drysdale - 0
On Friday, the Detroit Pistons signed former Chicago Bulls 1st Round pick (No. 16 overall) Justin Patton. The terms of the contract have not...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Top 10 worst Detroit sports moments of the last decade

Arnold Powell - 0
As Detroit Sports fans, we have had some absolutely amazing moments throughout the years. That being said, for every great moment, it seems like...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings release Robby Fabbri highlight reel (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman made one of the most underrated moves of the NHL season last November, acquiring Robby Fabbri from the...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Game of the Day: Red Wings eliminate Blues in Game 6 (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Red Wings earned their second of back to back Stanley Cup titles in 1998, and has they had done the previous two...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.