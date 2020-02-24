Flashback: Red Wings swap Sean Avery for Mathieu Schneider on Deadline Day 2003

In honor of today being the NHL’s Trade Deadline, let’s throw it back to 2003.

The Detroit Red Wings were the defending Stanley Cup champions, and were looking for additional help on the blue line while defenseman Jiri Fischer continued his recovery from a torn ACL.

GM Ken Holland acquired defenseman Mathieu Schneider from the Los Angeles Kings, and sent a couple of draft picks as well as controversial forward Sean Avery and defenseman Maxim Kuznetsov in return.

Take a look at how it went down.

Schneider would go on to play another three full seasons with Detroit, while Avery saw time with the Kings, New York Rangers, and Dallas Stars.